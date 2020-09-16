Litzman Calls On Charieidm To Protest the Lockdown On Motzei Rosh Hashanah

The central committee of Agudas Yisroel met in Bnei Brak on Tuesday night in order to review the past year’s activities. The main topic of discussion was the recent resignation of former Minister Yaakov Litzman from the government.

During the meeting, Litzman called upon the Chareidi public to go out and protest in the street across the country on Motzei Rosh Hashanah against the lockdown. Litzman said: “I call upon the public to protest in every city on Motzei Rosh Hashanah at 10:00 p.m. because we will not be allowed to daven on Yom Kippur as people will be forced to stay at home.”

“I’ve been debating resigning for the past five weeks,” Llitzman added. “I raised the issue every day for the past month, to Gamzu, to the Prime Minister, the Health Minister, even the media, that we cannot close shuls over the holidays. Every day I was told that they are against a lockdown on the holidays.”

Litzman went further to say, “I’m in favor of a lockdown. That might surprise you. But I am. The problem is that Netanyahu didn’t do the lockdown when it was needed, when we were hitting 2,000 infected per day. Now he’s doing when we’re hitting 5,000? Who is taking responsibility for all the people that died in the last month?”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)