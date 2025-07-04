Monticello Police Chief Defends Hatzolah After Bystander Questions Their “Noise For Fun”

A medical emergency in Sullivan County this morning underscored the critical work of Hatzolah’s volunteer responders and the trust they have earned across the community.

On Friday morning, a woman flagged down a Hatzolah volunteer after another woman nearby began feeling faint. The volunteer quickly began medical care and called for additional assistance, including an ambulance and paramedics.

While a paramedic was still responding from about a mile away, a bystander stopped Monticello Police Chief David Lindsay, who happened to be waiting at a traffic light, to complain about emergency vehicles using lights and sirens.

“Why are these people always driving around with lights and sirens? It’s just noise for fun. Why are we allowing this?” the bystander asked, referring to Hatzolah.

Chief Lindsay later described his calm response to the woman. “In my experience, Hatzolah responds to thousands of real emergencies in Sullivan County every year,” he said. “With the most up-to-date equipment and technology, I know they’re for real.”

Lindsay followed the paramedic to the emergency scene out of concern, and said what he saw confirmed Hatzolah’s professionalism.

“When I arrived,” he explained, “I saw a patient — a non-Jewish woman — being treated with the utmost dignity and professionalism by Hatzolah volunteers. This was clearly not a game. This was lifesaving work.”

He added that if he encountered the same bystander again, he would share what he saw: “Hatzolah is out here saving lives, and they do it for everyone, not just their own.”

Hatzolah noted that its members respond to people of all backgrounds, 24/7, whether on holidays, weekends, or in the middle of the night.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)