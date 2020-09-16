WILL YESHIVOS DO THE SAME? No “Snow Days” In NYC This Year

New York City public school students won’t have any snow days this winter amid hybrid learning, according to state Department of Education guidelines.

Under the guidelines, if in-person classes have to be canceled because of snowstorms or other weather, students will switch to remote learning instead of having classes canceled all together.

The city is required to have 180 days of instruction under state guidelines, so officials are trying to fit in as many days of education as possible.

Now that every Yeshiva knows how to do remote learning (phone lines, Zoom etc), will they follow NYC, and children will no longer have snow days?

