Israel: 8,325 New Virus Cases Over Rosh Hashanah, 20 Deaths

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 8,325 new coronavirus cases over Rosh Hashanah. There are currently 52,262 active cases, with 643 seriously ill patients, of whom 170 are ventilated.

Twenty more fatalities were recorded, raising the death toll to 1,236.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu said on Sunday night on Channel 12 News that he fears that the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients could rise to 800 by the end of the week, with 20 fatalities each day.

“Our situation is grave,” he said, adding that he has instructed all hospitals to open additional coronavirus wards.

