MOTZEI SHABBOS UPDATE: NYC Health Dept. Says COVID Cases In Jewish Community Continues Rising; Yeshivas Warn of Closures

The NYC Health Department provided the following update to YWN on Motzei Shabbos:

We are writing to provide another update concerning COVID-19 case growth in Brooklyn and Queens.

As of today, the percent of tests returning positive results in areas of concern are as follows.

Gravesend/Homecrest (6.73%)

Midwood (5.22%)

Kew Gardens (3.53%)

Edgemere/Far Rockaway (4.03%)

Borough Park (4.20%)

Bensonhurst/Mapleton (3.81%)

Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (3.57%)

Flatlands/Midwood (3.40%)

These areas account for over 23% of new cases citywide over the past two weeks despite representing just under 7% of the City’s overall population. The growth of cases in these ZIP codes is 3.3 times the citywide average over the past 14 days.

In addition to these 8 ZIP codes, an additional 4 ZIP codes are showing increased growth of cases and test positivity between 2% and 3%. These are:

Rego Park (2.46%)

Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (2.36%)

Kensington/Windsor Terrace (2.31%)

Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (2.21%)

Williamsburg remains an area where we are observing a faster increase in cases compared to other parts of the City, even though the test positivity rate is below 3% (1.72%).

We continue to monitor emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit admissions. With COVID-19, increases in hospital visits generally follow an increase in cases. Data show we are starting to see an uptick in the number of hospitalized patients in at least one hospital in southern Brooklyn.”

Meanwhile, concerned about an uptick in coronavirus cases in certain Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish populations, the city’s health commissioner on Friday issued an order reiterating that private schools had to follow virus safety protocols.

The order from Dr. Dave Chokshi said non-public schools in the particular group of affected zip codes had to maintain 6 feet of distance between people, and that face coverings would be required in all buildings.

They would have to comply with the department’s protocols on opening and closing if a student or staffmember is confirmed to have the virus.

Earlier Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said four yeshivas have had to be closed.

Late Friday afternoon an urgent conference call was held between NYS Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein and more than 100 Yeshiva Administrators and Menahlim about the urgency of compliance in social distancing rules, or they will all be shut down.

Following the meeting, multiple Mosdos released urgent messages to their parent body.

Below are two of those audio clips:

BAIS YAAKOV OF BORO PARK:

