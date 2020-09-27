Boro Park: Three Frum Men Niftar From COVID-19 At Maimonides Hospital

Three men from Orthodox Jewish communities who were admitted to Brooklyn’s Maimonides Medical Center over the past four days died within hours of arriving at the Borough Park facility, the New York Post reported Friday night, citing sources.

Their deaths come as the NYC Department of Health earlier this week identified Borough Park, as well as other Brooklyn neighborhoods, as those experiencing upticks in COVID-19 cases. Aside from Maimonides, the Mount Sinai hospital system, including Mount Sinai Brooklyn in Midwood, has had an increase in cases, as well. The health department has also identified Midwood as an area increasing an increase in cases.

According to the Post, the men who died were not senior citizens — a demographic which is particularly susceptible.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)