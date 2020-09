Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky fulfilled the minhag of kapparos on a chicken on Motzei Shabbos.

Later that night, the Rav of Modiin Illit, Rav Meir Kessler, asked HaRav Chaim: “What can we do in order to be saved and merit a good year, that the next year will be better than the one that passed?”

HaRav Chaim answered: “Daven.”

“Daven for what?” Rav Kessler asked

HaRav Chaim answered: “That Moshiach will come.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)