OUTBREAK IN BALTIMORE: More Than 50 Bochrim At Ner Yisroel Yeshiva Have COVID-19

Dear Parents and Talmidim

As of tonight over 50 of our Talmidim have tested positive for Covid-19, and many more have been exposed. We expect this number to climb. So far all the cases have been mild, with many Talmidim feeling only few if any symptoms. Each case is being monitored to ensure the best health outcome.

We are working closely with the Baltimore County Department of Health. On Friday we tested the remaining students and staff, and the results are still pending. Once we have the results we will let those who need to isolate or quarantine know. Additionally we will update our parent body tomorrow on what our current numbers are.

The Baltimore County Department of Health defines Quarantine as a full 14 days and Isolation as a full 10 days. Attached is their Self-Quarantine Guide.

Additionally the Yeshiva will be open over the entire Bein Hazmanim providing food and accommodations for all Talmidim who have remained on campus.

We are Mispalel that this outbreak be contained and that those who have the virus not suffer any ill effects.

Wishing you a Gmar Chasima Tova

Rabbi Beryl Weisbord – Mashgiach Ruchni

Rabbi Sheftel Meir Neuberger – Menahel

Rabbi Simcha Cook – Menahel HaMechina

