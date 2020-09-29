BALTIMORE: Agudah of Park Heights Closing Due To COVID Uptick

The Agudah of Park Heights, which serves as the Baltimore Community “Minyan factory”, has just announced that the shul – under the leadership of world renowned Posek, Rabbi Moshe Heinemann (STAR-K) – is closing due to the COVID-19 uptick.

The following is the announcement from the Shul:

“Due to the difficulty guaranteeing the health and well-being of our membership, starting on 2am Thursday morning, the Agudah building will be closed and the combination lock will be changed.

Davening will be available for members with masks in outdoor tents. Sifrei Torah will be available for these minyanim, as will limited access to the restrooms.

We expect the building to remain closed through Simchas Torah, at which point we will reevaluate.”

