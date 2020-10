YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Pittsburger Rebbe, HaRav Mordechai Mottel Yissachar Leifer, 64.

The Rebbe was Niftar late Sunday night.

He had been on a respirator since he was hospitalized in mid-August for COVID-19.

The Levaya will be on Monday in Ashdod.

Additional information will be published shortly.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)