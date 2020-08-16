Tefillos Needed: Pittsburger Rebbe Hospitalized, On Respirator With COVID-19





The condition of the Pittsburgher Rebbe, HaRav Mordechai Mottel Yissachar, 64, who was taken from his home in Kiryat Pittsburgh in Ashdod on Shabbos morning to the hospital after suffering breathing difficulties due to the coronavirus, worsened on Motzei Shabbos.

Pittsburger chassidim gathered at the Pittsburgher beis medrash to recite Tehillim for the Rebbe’s refuah upon hearing the news.

The Rebbe, who contracted the coronavirus despite the fact that he has been davening at home since the pandemic began, is hospitalized in Laniado Hospital in Kiryat Sanz in Netanya.

The public is asked to daven for the Rebbe, Mordechai Yissachar Ber ben Rochel b’soch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

