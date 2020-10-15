GLARING DOUBLE STANDARD: No Enforcement In Non-Jewish “Red Zone” In Brooklyn [SEE THE VIDEO]

This video below says it all.

It was taken today, October 15, on Fillmore Avenue and Marine Parkway at the Marine Park basketball court.

Zero compliance. No masks. No social distancing whatsoever.

Yet – there is no Sheriff, no Police, no DOH, no DOB, no FDNY, no media. NO ENFORCEMENT WHATSOEVER.

Is it because these are non-Jews playing in this park? Or is it because just about every single NYC inspectors is busy shutting down Shuls and Jewish-owned business?

Why during a pandemic only some communities lose their constitutionally protected rights while others don’t?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)