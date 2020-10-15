GLARING DOUBLE STANDARD: No Enforcement In Non-Jewish “Red Zone” In Brooklyn [SEE THE VIDEO]

This video below says it all.
It was taken today, October 15, on Fillmore Avenue and Marine Parkway at the Marine Park basketball court.
Zero compliance. No masks. No social distancing whatsoever.
Yet – there is no Sheriff, no Police, no DOH, no DOB, no FDNY, no media. NO ENFORCEMENT WHATSOEVER.
Is it because these are non-Jews playing in this park? Or is it because just about every single NYC inspectors is busy shutting down Shuls and Jewish-owned business?
Why during a pandemic only some communities lose their constitutionally protected rights while others don’t?
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
No, because they do it quietly and dont draw attention to the themselves.
This video should be shown to tbe authorities not to us.
Isn’t Marine Park in the Orange zone, not Red?
I don’t disagree with the message. But to set the record straight this is in an orange zone. Not a red zone. One side of Fillmore is red the other orange. This can be easily verified online.
Double standard is when its the exact same situation…..if you see a bunch of jews playing basketball and that gets shut down then you have something…
The answer is obvious.
When life is miserable for all, the Jews are to blame.
Let’s not get so comfortable in Galus, and let’s start make Shalom between our friends.
We need more Tsdekah, Torah, and helping the needy right now!!!
Trump is not our savior.
At this moment, it is clear that Hashem is our last resort and we must plead with all OUR hearts to him.
The Chasom Sofer writes that this will be a good year for Klal Yisreal.
Let’s remembrance this is all temporary and we must believe in Hashem that things will be better very soon!
WE KNOW MANY THAT ARE IN NEED RIGHT NOW!
HASHEM IS LOOKING DOWN ON US AND WAITING FOR US TO HELP KLAL YISREAL!
Maybe if our hearts stop focusing on politics all day, and start to love every Jew, Life would be a lot better!!!
To answer the glaring question is because we are in galus and jews have become far too comfortable especially in Brooklyn. Its interesting to note why the jews of Detroit, Chicago, Texas , Passaic, Teaneck, Englewood are not being targeted. In a community such as Brooklyn where the attitude is we own the place, hashem is clearly telling them otherwise.
You forgot to add there is no pouncing media looking to catch those Jews who don’t follow the Corona rules
You can thank the “Jewish” doctors, and news reporters, and everyone else who was just trying to save lives, for reporting us to the government and putting us on their radar.
welcome to communist russia,
It’s actually an orange zone
This is obviously a BLM rally
Oi vey.
Show this to the guy from Los Angeles.
You can’t fight anti semitism. Our evil leadership does NOT have our wellbeing in mind! Only their political agendas.
In order to compare apples to apples you have to show the exact same behaviour in another community getting now ticket as compared to the exact same activity in a Jewish area getting a ticket. No one in our neighbourhood is playing basketball. Are you able to find stores that are open in their neighbourhood where they are getting a ticket?
time to leave america