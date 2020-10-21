Lakewood: Levaya of HaRav Yosef Weiss, Menahel of Yeshiva Shagas Aryeh, Well-Known Author of Popular Books

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav of Reb Yosef Weiss Z”L, the beloved Menahel at Yeshiva Shagas Aryeh in Lakewood, and the author of multiple books, most notably the popular “Visions of Greatness” series. He was 59. The Niftar previously served as the head Yeshiva Ruach Hatorah, and in earlier years was the English principal in Satmar and other Yeshivas.

Rav Yosef Z”L suffered from an illness the past year, and was suddenly Niftar Wednesday morning.

The Levaya will be taking held today at 1:30PM in the Lake Terrace parking lot.

Levaya Live Stream:

Call-in: 857-356-3300, or 612-398-0330.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…