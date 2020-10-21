BREAKING UPDATE: Cuomo Says Brooklyn, Rockland, Orange To REMAIN “Red Zones”; Restrictions Eased in Queens

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that coronavirus control measures will increase in Brooklyn’s “red zone” while parts of Queens will see their restrictions eased two weeks after the measures were first put in place.

“When we see progress, we adjust the target,” the governor said.

In Brooklyn, the red zone remains a red zone and will see increased virus control measures; the orange zone moves to a yellow zone; and the yellow zone remains a yellow zone.

Brooklyn’s orange zone areas will move to yellow zones, which allows schools to reopen with mandatory weekly testing, while its yellow zone areas will remain that way.

In Far Rockaway, Queens, the red zone moves to a yellow zone; the orange zone moves to a yellow zone; and the yellow zone remains a yellow zone.

In Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills, Queens, the red zone moves to a yellow zone; the orange zone moves to a yellow zone; and the yellow zone remains a yellow zone.

Ozone Park will now become a yellow zone amid an uptick in cases, Cuomo said.

In Rockland County, the red zone remains a red zone and the yellow zone remains a yellow zone.

In Orange County, the red zone remains a red zone and the yellow zone remains a yellow zone.

Meanwhile, a reporter asked Governor Cuomo if he wants to apologize to Orthodox community facing strict enforcement of social distancing. Expect a big ‘but’ in the answer: ‘I’m sorry they are going through this, but I think I have communicated more with the people of this state more than any Governor in the history of the state of NY. I have done briefings that have been watched by 64 M people across the globe,’ Cuomo said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)