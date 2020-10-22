Neturei Karta Participate in Parade Supporting Palestinian Prisoner and Suspected Terrorist [PHOTOS]

The Committee for Palestinian Prisoners organized a parade in support of Palestinian Prisoner Maher al-Akhras who is on the 87th day of his hunger strike and has called for solidarity with sick prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Maher, who is currently in Kaplan hospital in Rehovot, was arrested in late July under the accusation that he is a member of a violent terror group. For over two and a half months, Maher has been on a hunger strike in protest of his detention without trial by Israel. Authorities have indicated that Maher will most likely be freed by the end of November when his administrative detention period ends.

The parade was organized in partnership with the Prisoners Club, the Committee for Families of Prisoners in the Hebron region. During the parade, Palestinian flags were waved and photos of Maher and other sick prisoners were displayed and waved. Calls for their release were chanted as were slurs against the military rule of the state.

Head of the Palestinian Authority in the Hevron district place full responsibility on Israel for the health and life of Maher and the other ill prisoners, claiming that the hunger strike has ruined his health.

Additional supporters of the protest parade joined in an “eiruv rav” fashion as members of the Neturei Karta movement joined the parade in solidarity with Maher. Members of the movement held signs supporting Maher and in solidarity with the Palestinian cause against Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)