WATCH IT: Flatbush: Kosher Cafe In “Red Zone” Ticketed By Inspectors Interviewed By Tucker Carlson

Flatbush: Kosher Cafe In "Red Zone" Ticketed By Inspectors Interviewed By Tucker Carlson

Mixed Greens Cafe, a Kosher restaurant in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn, was one of the hundreds of businesses in the “Red Zone” visited by inspectors this week. But Mixed Greens received a citation for having their doors open, and doing takeout ONLY – as required by regulations.

A viral video tweeted by NYC Councilman Chaim Deutsch showed the manager of the restaurant arguing with the inspector over why he was being issues a summons if his doors were open.

Online viewers quickly came to the restaurant’s defense, asserting that the inspector had wrongfully issued the summons.

On Wednesday night, the owner of Mixed Greens, Jacob Green, was interviewed on Fox News by Tucker Carlson.

Green says the outpouring of support was overwhelming, with many people ordering online and patronizing the store.

Green thanked Councilman Deutsch for being instrumental in having the summons rescinded.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW:

