BASEMENT JOE: Trump Doing 3 Rallies Today, As Biden Stays Home – Just One Week From Election

The November election is just about one week away, but Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has no campaign events scheduled on Monday, even as President Trump heads to Pennsylvania looking to erase the former vice president’s lead.

Trump’s back-to-back rallies in Allentown, Lititz and Martinsburg, Pa., come just eight days before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump is slated to travel to Pennsylvania this morning for three campaign rallies. The president will kick off the day with remarks on the American workers at a rally in Allentown. From there, Trump will head to Lititz — population 9,369 — for his second rally of the day, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Trump will conclude the spree of rallies in Martinsburg, about two hours west of Harrisburg.

Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state that Trump narrowly won in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. But an average of polls from RealClearPolitics shows Biden with a 5.1 percentage-point lead.

(Source: Fox News)