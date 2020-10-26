WATCH IT: Biden Forgets Trump’s Name

DOnald Trump has slammed Joe Biden after he “couldn’t remember” his name and mistook the president for George Bush.

The 77-year-old was speaking to supporters at a virtual concert as he continues to shun large rallies over coronavirus fears.

Biden appeared to stumble over his words as he said the Democrat campaign was fighting against “four more years of George”.

His wife Jill then appears to quietly correct him under her breath, and Biden went back to saying “Trump”.

Following the fumble, Trump slammed his opponent on Twitter on Monday morning.

“Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!” he wrote.

The Vice President’s gaffes and stumbles are often seized upon by his Republican rival as signs that he is not fit to govern – branding him “Sleepy Joe”.

Biden said: “Four more years of George – we’re going to find ourselves in a position where, if Trump gets elected, we’re going to be in a different world.”

