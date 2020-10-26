SHOCK VIDEO: Out-Of-Control NYC Health Dept. Inspectors Visit EMPTY YESHIVA, Start Writing Summonses!

Once again, the NYC Health Department has been caught red-handed, writing a summonses to a totally empty Yeshiva building.
In the video below, the viewer will see two inspectors visiting Yeshivat Shaare Torah on Coney Island Avenue in the Midwood section of Brooklyn – an area that has been deemed a “red zone” by NY Governor Cuomo.
The Executive Director of the Yeshiva noticed the inspectors, and questioned why they were writing a summons if the building was totally vacant besides for a few staff members doing work. The man invited the inspectors inside the building and offered them to look anywhere they want, and go into any room or floor of the building they choose.
The only thing the inspector seemed concerned about was that she was being recorded.
When pressed over and over whey this was being done, the inspector said “we have a list”.
But this is not the first time this has happened. YWN has confirmed and is in possession of evidence of MULTIPLE Yeshivas that received fines in the past two weeks that were totally closed.
YWN reached out to Deputy Director Health Police Melinda Rogers for a response on this latest incident. She refused to comment and said she would get back to YWN.
The Governor has continued to maintain the area as a “red zone” despite his refusal for weeks to release daily statistics to show the latest numbers.
WATCH THIS SHOCKING VIDEO BELOW
This terror being inflicted on law-abiding New Yorkers by City Hall has sadly become standard. Here is a CLOSED school about to receive a summons. Fortunately, the Quota Agents were caught by school management. @NYCMayor de Blasio, this must stop NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/NoXBvjLbH4
— Kalman Yeger ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם (@KalmanYeger) October 26, 2020
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Hey Yidden, if not going to make Aliyah and least get the heck out of NYC.
This is nothing more than Democrat targeted harassment of the Jews.
Is anyone foolish enough to believe that “the list” she keeps talking about also includes non-Jewish schools and businesses?
Democrat run City at it’s finest. and this is just on a City/State level, if Sleepy Joe wins we are toast!
In plainclothes, no less, so they hope no one will catch them in the act. Then it’s your word against “theirs”, to which anyone can respond! ENOUGH!!!
Thank you Kalman Yeger, Chaim Deutsch, and the others who stick up for us! May we see an end to all these shenanigans real soon with the coming of Moshiach speedily!
Mr Yeger-your help in this matter is greatly appreciated
PLEASE-Next election ONLY VOTE REPUBLICAN-NO MATTER HOW MUCH MONEY THE DUMMYCRATS PROMISE
THEY HATE YIDDEN AND THEY HATE AMERICA
Sadly it will not go to where it needs to go!! The world news will not take it! We’re in Galus. All they want is the negative!
Terror? Oh please quit with the hyperbole. Did the school actually receive a summons?
Should have blurred out her face. No need to antagonize them. Would we want them to post videos of the Jewish institutions that were breaking the rules?
The evil runs so deep in government that unfortunately decent people are forced to make a choice about taking home a paycheck by following orders. People rationalize and choose not to think too much about what they r doing so they can feel ok with themselves; especially when the evil can be covered up by appearing good, often in the name of public health..( not only with shutting things down, but in other areas too) The hidden blessing is that now people are finally beginning to see what is going on. Once people are aware, they know they look like evil fools, and will disappear, b’ezras hashem!
Kudos to the one recording the video for remaining polite throughout the entire encounter.
an Israeli Yid
Just wondering if it is possible to pursue legal action against the individual inspectors for thier blatant discrimination. if so , a few actions filed and the inspectors retire
Just following orders….
Mister Ploni, life ain’t that rosy in Israel either. Ask the wedding guests who got beaten up by the police
I vote (republican)/conservative but for all those saying “it’s the Democrats”, wrong. It’s 1938 all over again. Doesn’t matter which Eisav is in office. As long as things are comfortable the Jew can be tolerated. As soon as life becomes difficult, “it’s the Jews”.
As the Heiliger Belzer Ruv said – Eretz Yisroel is an Ihr Miklut – . If you value your lives and those of your children get the heck out of the US.
For every “retired” inspector, there are 10 others to take his/her place. This has to be publicized nationally.
an area that has been deemed a “red zone” by NY Governor Cuomo. ימח שמו וזכרונו
This video should be used to get all the summonses dismissed. In most cases the inspectors only suspected there was activity.