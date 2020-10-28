As No. Of Israel’s Virus Patients Drop, Hadassah Closes 2 Covid Wards

Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem announced on Tuesday that the hospital is closing two coronavirus wards after over half a year.

“Today is a special day,” stated Prof. Dror Mevorach, head of internal medicine at the hospital.

“I’m closing the two coronavirus wards that have been open for about six or seven months. There are less than 30 patients in the coronavirus departments and two wards will remain open to treat them.”

“I am happy to close the departments and pleased with the continuous efforts of the medical staff. I’m remaining realistic and am aware that we may need to reopen them [in the future], but in the meantime, we can feel a little happy.”

