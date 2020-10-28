PHILLY NIGHT TWO: 1,000 BLM Rioters Loot Walmart, Target, Dollar General And More [VIDEOS]

A second night of unrest in Philadelphia took place Tuesday night over the police shooting death of a Black man, as 1,000 looters began targeting businesses, police said.

Looters ransacked a Foot Locker, Rite Aid and other retail stores. At least one vehicle was set on fire.

The Philadelphia Police Department warned people to avoid the Port Richmond area where at least 1,000 looters were ransacking businesses that included a Burlington Coat Factory, Target and Dollar General.

Videos posted to social media showed people running out of a Walmart with clothes, electronics and other merchandise. Some showed stores in disarray as looters grabbed various items from shelves and left. One person was seen hauling away what appeared to be a washing machine.

Current state of a Walmart in Philadelphia after looters destroy the store. Store manager currently outdoors talking with the police. pic.twitter.com/tmaxmyGAod — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 28, 2020

BREAKING: looting is taking place all around Philadelphia. This is a five below store being ransacked by black lives matter protesters pic.twitter.com/HyCzERRjOk — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 28, 2020

They’re looting Walmart now in Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/62S1QD5QLd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 28, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Businesses continue to be ransacked by rioters in Philadelphia; No sign of the National Guard as police have lost control of the situation. pic.twitter.com/7l6sHNQKHv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Widespread looting in Philadelphia during 2nd night of unrest; Rioters seen clearing out a pharmacy and carrying TVs out of a WalMart Video via @6abc pic.twitter.com/hBBhDWn3Py — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2020

Philly OEM: “The Philadelphia Police Dept urges all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, & 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary. These areas are experiencing demonstrations that have turned violent with looting.” Video via @sav_says_ pic.twitter.com/wccKZVSvK0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2020