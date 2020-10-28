PHILLY NIGHT TWO: 1,000 BLM Rioters Loot Walmart, Target, Dollar General And More [VIDEOS]

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A second night of unrest in Philadelphia took place Tuesday night over the police shooting death of a Black man, as 1,000 looters began targeting businesses, police said.

Looters ransacked a Foot Locker, Rite Aid and other retail stores. At least one vehicle was set on fire.

The Philadelphia Police Department warned people to avoid the Port Richmond area where at least 1,000 looters were ransacking businesses that included a Burlington Coat Factory, Target and Dollar General.

Videos posted to social media showed people running out of a Walmart with clothes, electronics and other merchandise. Some showed stores in disarray as looters grabbed various items from shelves and left. One person was seen hauling away what appeared to be a washing machine.