AUDIO: Satmar Rebbe Slams Recent Protests In Boro Park

Yesterday, The Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel, Hagaon HaRav Aaron Teitelbaum addressed the Boro Park community, where he slammed the recent protests that were held in the community.

“We don’t make any protests in the streets. And you are not permitted to make protests in the streets. This doesn’t accomplish any good, and only does the opposite!”, the Rebbe stated.

“Yidden are in Galus. We have to know we are in Galus. We must to continue learning Torah, but not to make any protests in the street Chalila!”

“Praise unto the person who doesn’t follow in the ways of the evil.”

The Rebbe stressed that Limud Hatorah must continue at all costs, and ended his speech by saying that it is his Tefillah and Bracha that the restrictions will be lifted very soon, and we will be able to go on with our lives.

Listen to the audio clip below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)