Feds To Build New Fence Around White House Ahead of Election Day, Put Area on Lockdown

The White House and surrounding areas will reportedly go into lockdown mode Monday as the country braces for election day. Many Americans fear unrest and violence in the days following, as the result may take days or even weeks to hash out.

Federal officials are scheduled to build a “non-scalable” fence around The White House and surrounding areas, NBC News’ Geoff Bennett reported Sunday night.

In addition, 250 members of the national guard will be ready to assist if needed, Bennett said.

