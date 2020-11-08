Netanyahu Congratulates Biden, Thanks Trump in Tweets

Israel PM Netanyahu has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden:

“Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel.”

PM Netanyahu also tweets his appreciation to Trump, tweeting:

“Thank you @realDonaldTrump for the friendship you have shown the state of Israel and me personally, for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan, for standing up to Iran, for the historic peace accords and for bringing the American-Israeli alliance to unprecedented heights.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)