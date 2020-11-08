FIGHTING BACK: Senator Lindsey Graham To Trump: “DON’T CONCEDE” [VIDEO]

Senator Lindsey Graham backed him President trump on Fox News this Sunday morning with Maria Bartiromo.

Graham appeared on Fox – which has called the election for Joe Biden – to say, “This is a contested election, the media doesn’t decide who becomes president. If they did you’d never have a Republican president forever, so we’re discounting them.”

“If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there’ll never be another Republican president elected again.”

He concluded the interview by declaring, “Trump has not lost. Do not concede, Mr. President, fight hard.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)