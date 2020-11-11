Rabbi Berland’s Hospitalization Pushes Off Hearing Over Possible Plea Deal

Almost a year has passed since Rabbi Eliezer Berland was arrested for crimes of exploitation, fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering of up to 130 million shekel. Ten months after his initial arrest, his attorneys have finally begun to work with the prosecution in order to develop a plea bargain. The State Attorney’s office is asking for a minimum of a year-and-a-half in prison, however, the gap between Berland’s defense attorneys and the State Attorney’s office is wide with regard to the final judgment.

Due to the severity of his crimes, the court ruled in April that Berland will await the proceedings of his trial from his prison cell. In August, the State’s Attorney requested that the official indictment transcript be edited and the additional crimes of tax evasion and money laundering be added to the list of felonies perpetrated by the leader of the Shuvu Banim movement.

On Tuesday, the case was supposed to be brought before a judge in a district court, but the hearing was postponed due to Berland’s deteriorating health. Berland was hospitalized recently as his health situation continues to deteriorate.

Last month, the court partially accepted the claim of Berland’s attorneys that stated that Berland was not healthy enough to remain in prison during the proceedings of his case and that the Israel prison service does not have the capacity to adequately deal with Berland’s deteriorating health situation. His attorney’s requested that he be released until the end of his trial.

The court ruled that the state must provide proof from medical experts that Berland is healthy enough to stay in prison, within a month’s time of the ruling, and that doing so would not pose a danger to his life.

The hearing that was supposed to be held today to discuss the plea bargain was pushed off due to Berland’s hospitalization.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)