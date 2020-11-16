Biden Doesn’t Denounce ANTIFA Violence Against MAGA Supporters This Weekend In D.C., Only Mentions White Supremacy

Joe Biden denounced violence in a statement to Fox News after attacks on Trump supporters in D.C. on Saturday.

“President-elect Biden continues to denounce all acts of violence. Likewise, he also condemns the repugnant displays of white supremacy that were made in Washington, DC this weekend”.

Biden made no mention of Black Lives Matters or Antifa which clashed violently with MAGA supporters as well as other white-winged groups such as “Proud Boys”.

The demonstrations in the nation’s capital went from tense to violent during the night and early Sunday. Videos posted on social media showed fights, projectiles and clubs as Trump backers sparred with those demanding they take their MAGA hats and banners and leave. Police said they made 21 arrests on a variety of charges, including assault and weapons possession, and recovered eight firearms. Four officers were injured. No arrest has been made in the stabbing, and the victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple confrontations appeared later in the day as small groups of Trump supporters attempted to enter the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza, about a block from the White House, where several hundred anti-Trump demonstrators had gathered.

In a pattern that kept repeating itself, those Trump supporters who approached the area were harassed, doused with water and saw their MAGA hats and pro-Trump flags snatched and burned, amid cheers. As night fell, multiple police lines kept the two sides apart.

Videos posted on social media showed some demonstrators and counterdemonstrators trading shoves, punches and slaps. A man with a bullhorn yelling “Get out of here!” was shoved and pushed to the street by a man who was then surrounded by several people and shoved and punched until he fell face first into the street. Bloody and dazed, he was picked up and walked to a police officer.

