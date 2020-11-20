COVID BRAINSTORM FROM AOC: Government “Needs To Pay Everyone To Stay Home”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested Thursday that the U.S. “pay people to stay home” to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“To get the virus under control, we need to pay people to stay home,” she tweeted.

Fellow Socialist “Squad” member Anti-Semite Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., had another suggestion: “We need to send every American a check until this crisis is over.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)