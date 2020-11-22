Cuomo: Parts Of Staten Island Could Be “Red Zone” This Week

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that “Staten Island is a serious problem” and that parts of the borough could become an orange or red zone “this week.”

“Unless they dramatically change the trajectory of the infection rate, this week they will go into those zones,” Cuomo said at a briefing.

“Staten Island is a serious problem,” the governor said. “Staten Island is also a problem in terms of overburdening hospitals, and we’re running into a hospital capacity issue on Staten Island that we have to be dealing with over these next few days.”

To reach an orange zone in New York City, an area would have to hit a 3% positivity rate on a seven-day average and stay at that level for 10 days. The percentage for a red zone designation is a seven-day average of 4% for 10 days.

(Source: 1010WINS)