Two NYPD Officers Shot In Queens, Suspect Killed

Two NYPD Officers were shot in the line of duty, Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 1:00PM at 145-86 179th Street, in the Jamaica section of Queens. Both officers were removed from the scene via Police car.

One officer was reportedly shot in the arm, and the other in the leg. The officers are alert, conscious, stable, and talking to police officials at the hospital, but both may need surgery.

Sources tell YWN that the suspect had a history of domestic violence. The officers were walking a woman to the home to collect her belongings, when the suspect opened fire on the officers.

Officers returned fire, killing him.

