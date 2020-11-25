BREAKING: Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

President Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, bringing to end a tumultuous four-year criminal case that felled the three-star general before prosecutors reversed course and declared they had improperly pursued his case.

A trump tweet said: “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”

It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump grants General Michael Flynn a full pardon — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 25, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)