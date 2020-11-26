Satmar Thanks Rabid Anti-Semite For Offering To Pay $15,000 Fine For Secret Wedding

A Satmar twitter account @HQSatmar (“Satmar Headquarters”) tweeted their thanks to an individual for offering to pay the $15,000 fine given to them after making their “secret wedding” in Williamsburg.

The Tweet reads “THANK YOU! Our Congregation appreciates the gracious gesture of @TruNews of donating $15k to pay the harsh fine imposed on our Congregation Yetev Lev D’Satmar by @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio which discriminated against #ReligiousFreedom & Liberties.”

The issue is, the individual offering to pay the fine is a rabid anti-Semite named Rick Wiles.

Wiles has been saying vile anti-Semitic things for years. He gained national attention during the Trump impeachment hearings when he said that “Jews are deceivers” who will “do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” while arguing that the effort to impeach Trump constituted a “Jew coup.”

“That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions.”

No reason was given why Satmar “graciously” accepted this evil mans donation.

Here is the video of Wiles giving his donation, followed by an anti-Semitic video rant by Wiles.

THANK YOU! Our Congregation appreciates the gracious gesture of @TruNews of donating $15k to pay the harsh fine imposed on our Congregation Yetev Lev D’Satmar by @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio which discriminated against #ReligiousFreedom & Liberties https://t.co/qP4IoyCwpo pic.twitter.com/5Eztv1fUIr — Satmar Headquarters (@HQSatmar) November 26, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)