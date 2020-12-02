VACCINES HEADING TO NY: 170,000 Doses To Arrive By December 15

New York state is set to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. That delivery, which is pending “safety and efficacy approvals,” will include enough doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to vaccinate 170,000 New Yorkers, Cuomo said.

The state is expected to receive additional vaccine shipments from both Pfizer and Moderna later in the month, he said.

Seventy-five to 80 percent of the general population must get vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine to be “most effective” he noted. The first doses the state receives will go to frontline health care workers, as well as nursing home residents and staff.

(AP)