Levaya of HaRav Tzvi Eckstein ZT”L, Longtime Rebbe In Mirrer Yeshiva

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Tzvi Elimelech Eckstein ZT”L, a Rebbe for more than 50 years in Mirrer Yeshiva in Flatbush. He was 79.

The Niftar contracted COVID-19 around two weeks ago and was hospitalized a few days later. His condition turned critical until he was Niftar early Thursday morning.

He was a Talmid of Hagaon HaRav Aharon Kreiser ZATZAL before going to RJJ and then the Mirrer Yeshiva, where he learned under HaRav Shmuel Brudny, HaRav Shmuel Berenbaum and the Mashgiach, HaRav Hersh Feldman.

HaRav Eckstein was a Magid Shiur and an assistant Menahel for more than 50 years at the Mirrer Yesiva, where he was Mechanech thousands of Bochrim over the years. His entire life revolved around the Yeshiva, walking through the doors each day for decades.

He was a tremendous Talmid Chochom, and an incredible Midakdek in Halacha.

He lived in Flatbush until he retired a year ago and moved to Lakewood.

He leaves behind a wife, Mrs Tzivy Eckstein, a sister Mrs Chaya (Veda) Lent of Queens / Five Towns, and children: HaRav Moshe (Lakewood), Mrs Gittel Bresler (principal at Tehilas Chaya Sara in Lakewood), R’ Shmuel Dovid (Flatbush / Jackson), R’ Aharon Avner (Lakewood), Mrs Shoshana Hirsch (Lakewood), Mrs Sara Lasker (Flatbush) and Yehuda of Flatbush.

The Levaya will be held at 9:15AM at the Lakewood Chapel on 7th Street, and will stop by the Mirrer Yeshiva in Flatbush at 12:00PM. The Kevura will be in Queens.

The Levaya will be streamed live on YWN.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)