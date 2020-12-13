Likud MK Hospitalized In ICU After Contracting COVID-19

Likud MK Dovid Bitan was hospitalized in intensive care at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer on Motzei Shabbos due to breathing difficulties.

Bitan, 60, was diagnosed with the coronavirus last Monday.

A statement by Bitan’s family said that he was hospitalized following a drop in his oxygen saturation levels.

“Following a drop in his blood oxygen levels and after consultation with a doctor, the family decided to transfer him to the hospital for better care,” one of Bitan’s relatives stated. “The family is grateful for the concern and interest expressed by the public and close friends. We will keep you updated.”

Bitan, chairman of the Knesset’s Immigration and Absorption Committee, participated in the ceremony for new immigrants from Ethiopia a few days before he was diagnosed.

