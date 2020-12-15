WATCH: McConnell Congratulates President-elect Biden

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell officially recognizes Joe Biden’s election victory after the Electoral College voted yesterday.

Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell said, “As of this morning, our country officially has a president-elect and a vice president elect.” Today I want to congratulate president-elect Joe Biden.”

McConnell is the most prominent Republican to concede that President Trump lost the November election and congratulate Biden on his victory.

Most Republicans on Capitol Hill have refused to acknowledge that Biden had won given Trump’s extended legal battle contesting the elections results.

But after Biden officially secured 270 electoral votes in Monday’s meeting of the Electoral College, a growing number of GOP lawmakers are conceding that Trump lost and preparing for the next administration.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)