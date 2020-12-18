Chevra Hatzalah of NY Hires Rabbi Yehiel Kalish as CEO

Chevra Hatzalah, the largest volunteer ambulance corps in the United States, is pleased to announce the hiring of Rabbi Yehiel Kalish, as CEO. The Board’s choice follows a comprehensive, nationwide search that attracted significant interest from a diverse pool of impressive candidates.

Rabbi Kalish brings twelve years’ experience as Vice President for Development and State Regulations at Agudath Israel of America. Following his tenure at Agudath Israel, he was the CEO of the S4 Group, a highly successful government and business consulting firm. The last two years he has served as a member of the General Assembly for the 16th District of the State of Illinois.

“Our search for CEO focused on two key priorities,” says Mr. Isaac Stern, Member of the Executive Board. “We wanted a CEO with strong, proven leadership qualities and secondly, someone who shares the organization’s passion for service to others.”

“Yehiel’s energy and enthusiasm are contagious,” adds Mr. Zelig Gitelis, fellow Executive Board Member. “With his highly professional background and experience, he is uniquely qualified to maximize and build upon the tremendous accomplishments of the organization.” Rabbi Kalish joins a highly proficient administrative team led by Abraham Wurzberger, Executive Director.

Chevra Hatzalah serves the five boroughs of New York City, Nassau County and areas in upstate New York. With 1,600 volunteer EMTs, paramedics and doctors, close to 100 ambulances and immeasurable dedication all around, Hatzalah is renowned worldwide for its legendary and life-saving response time.

Rabbi Kalish’s immediate plan is to glean firsthand knowledge from within the organization. “I look forward to meeting with volunteers, care recipients, coordinators, rabbis and government officials to better learn and understand the intricacies involved.” The long-term goal is to ensure Chevra Hatzalah’s nationwide growth and success in ‘answering the call’ swiftly, effectively and across all demographics of the community.

