TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Palestinian Terrorist Armed With Machine Gun Neutralized At Old CIty

A Palestinian carried out a terror attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday evening.

According to initial reports, it happened at around 7:00PM IL, when the terrorist was witnessed carrying a Carlo machine gun at the Lion’s Gate in the Old City.

Security Forces opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

One person was being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS WILL BE PUBLISHED AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE TO US

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)