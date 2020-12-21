WATCH: U.K. PM Johnson Says New COVID Variant ‘Not More Dangerous’; Vaccine ‘Should Be As Effective’

PM Boris Johnson says ‘there is no reason to believe the new variant of COVID19 is anymore dangerous than the existing strain’.

“I want to stress we in the UK fully understand our friends’ anxieties about the new variant. But it’s also true that the risks of transmission sitting alone in the cab is very low. So we hope to make progress,” Johnson says.

“We want to work with our colleagues to develop new treatments and new vaccines as we have”.

Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance adds ‘the vaccine should be as effective’ on the new variant.

Alarmed by a mutant strain of the coronavirus, many countries are banning travel from Britain, where it appears to be spreading widely. European markets plummeted and U.S. stocks sank as investors worried that the mutation could prolong the pandemic or even thwart vaccination efforts, although so far there is no sign that is happening.

The United States has not yet joined the list of nations cutting off British travel.

(AP)