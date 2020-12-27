Hatzola Northwest London Has Urgent COVID Alert For Residents: “THIS IS NOW A CRITICAL TIME”

There has been much talk about a new wave of Covid, but many in the local area have not seen or experienced it directly and there is a dangerous complacency.

Hatzola Northwest are now definitely seeing patients with new onset of symptoms, and the Covid-19 related call volume has significantly increased in the last 48 hours and is rising further as we write. Some of these patients are declining rapidly.

From previously being relatively relaxed, the Royal Free, Whittington and Barnet hospitals now have sharply increasing numbers of patients being admitted in rapidly worsening clinical condition.

THIS IS NOW A CRITICAL TIME.

Tier 4 is real – THIS IS NOT SOMEONE ELSE’S PROBLEM – we ALL need to respect and adhere to the recommended government guidelines at all times.

Please also note that even if you or someone close to you has had Covid, you can catch it again or transmit it. If you’ve been in contact with someone with Covid, please strictly follow the rules of self-isolation to avoid passing it on to others.

If you or someone you know is unwell and you are concerned, please do not wait till the situation deteriorates – call early.

MONITORING

Working with local GPs and JDoc, Hatzola Northwest has set up a monitoring program for those with early onset symptoms, but not requiring hospitalisation or patients discharged from hospital, but still symptomatic.

If you or someone you know falls into one of these two categories and wish to be on our ‘radar’, simply email [email protected] to register. You will then be sent a link with a form to complete. If you do not have access to e-mail, please call 01234 483818

Subject to capacity, those registering will hopefully benefit from daily monitoring and their observations subsequently reviewed by doctors on a daily basis.

Let’s try, ה׳ בעזרת ,to play our part to save lives together.

Prof Stuart D Rosen

Medical Director Hatzola Northwest

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)