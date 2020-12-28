Lockdown Begins Amid Conflict Over Schools Opening

As Israel entered into its third lockdown on Sunday evening, the Knesset Education Committee approved a change to the lockdown conditions, allowing fifth through tenth graders to attend school.

The original lockdown proposal called for only the younger grades and 11th and 12th graders to attend school but members of the Knesset Education Committee made a decision to heed the outcry of parents.

The decision drew the ire of health officials, including Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who decried the decision, saying it will only prolong the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the independent system, which is comprised of a number of Charedi school systems, released an announcement that: “Due to a decision by the Gedolei Yisrael, all schools will continue on a regular schedule.”

“Sadly, a third lockdown has been called, in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” the letter continued. “Each day we hear of additional confirmed carriers in schools, which leads to entire classes to enter quarantine. The Gedolei Hador took the time and troubled themselves to send us a letter that was publicized on Friday which read: ‘At this time that Heaven has increased the seriousness of the coronavirus in our land, each and every one of us needs to find the strength and continue to add to the light of Torah in all of the educational institutions while adhering to health regulations.'”

“As we have already said, we have learned that it is our responsibility to maintain a continuous education system, in any scenario, both in the schools as well as among the classes that have entered into isolation where the learning is taking place remotely. It is our responsibility during this time, to provide extra care for the students, come rain or come shine. We must do our best to ensure that there is no educational backsliding among our students.”

