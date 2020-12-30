Rosh Yeshivas Mir HaGaon Eliezer Yehuda Finkel Contracts COVID-19

Rosh Yeshivas Mir and new member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Degel HaTorah HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Yehudah Finkel received a positive result from a coronavirus test on Monday evening.

The Rosh Yeshivah was tested after a family member was diagnosed with the virus. Following the Rosh Yeshivah’s exposure to the family member last week, he canceled a scheduled trip abroad, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

According to Mir bochurim, the Rosh Yeshivah, 55, is suffering some symptoms of the virus but is feeling relatively well and is resting at home.

The public is asked to daven for the Rosh Yeshivah’s continued good health: Eliezer Yehudah ben Rasha Leah b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)