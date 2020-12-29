Boro Park: Frum Man Critical After He Was Struck By Drunk Hit-And-Run Driver

A 31 year old Frum man is in critical condition, after he was struck by a drunk driver early Tuesday morning.

Sources tell YWN that the victim was roller-blading, when he was struck by a vehicle on Ft Hamilton Parkway and 42nd Street at around 2:30AM. The driver tried fleeing the scene, but thankfully, the incident was witnessed by a passing police car from the 66 Precinct.

Officers chased the vehicle to 10th Avenue and 44th Street, where the driver was taken into custody. One of his charges was DWI.

FDNY EMS rushed the man to Maimonides Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for a serious head injury.

A name for Tehillim was not available.

