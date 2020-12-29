Lakewood: Frum Man Stabbed By Emotionally Disturbed Woman On MLK Drive

A Frum man was stabbed in Lakewood, Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the scene at around 9:00AM, after an emotionally disturbed woman stabbed the victim who was walking on Martin Luther King Drive. Sources tell YWN the stabbing was a totally unprovoked attack.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the suspect – who is known to authorities – has been taken into custody.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)