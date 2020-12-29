Lakewood: Frum Man Stabbed By Emotionally Disturbed Woman On MLK Drive

A Frum man was stabbed in Lakewood, Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the scene at around 9:00AM, after an emotionally disturbed woman stabbed the victim who was walking on Martin Luther King Drive. Sources tell YWN the stabbing was a totally unprovoked attack.
The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the suspect – who is known to authorities – has been taken into custody.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)