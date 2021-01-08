BREAKING: Trump Says He Will Not Go To Biden Inauguration

*BREAKING:* President Trump on Friday said he would not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a break with decades of tradition as he stews over his defeat.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.

Vice President Pence is expected to attend the event.

The president’s tweet comes after he spoke at a rally Wednesday, telling supporters that he would “never concede” and repeated unsubstantiated claims that the election was “stolen” from him and that he won in a “landslide.”

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)