BREAKING: Trump Says He Will Not Go To Biden Inauguration

Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

*BREAKING:* President Trump on Friday said he would not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a break with decades of tradition as he stews over his defeat.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.

Vice President Pence is expected to attend the event.

The president’s tweet comes after he spoke at a rally Wednesday, telling supporters that he would “never concede” and repeated unsubstantiated claims that the election was “stolen” from him and that he won in a “landslide.”

