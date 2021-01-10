WhatsApp Forcing Users To Share Personal Data On Facebook; Millions Switching To Telegram

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messenger that claims to have privacy coded into its DNA, is giving its 2 billion plus users an ultimatum: agree to share their personal data with the social network or delete their accounts.
The requirement is being delivered through an in-app alert directing users to agree to sweeping changes in the WhatsApp terms of service. Those who don’t accept the revamped privacy policy by February 8 will no longer be able to use the app.
People who object to the new terms and policy should consider using a different messenger.
The move prompted calls for users to delete their WhatsApp accounts and switch to smaller encrypted messaging apps such as Signal and Telegram.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
can they do this legally?
Consequences of a Socialist administration. Before they were just censored us. Now they are purging us. Way to go you Anti-American morons who voted for this.
Big Brother is here – be forewarned. There will be separate platforms across the board for the Left and the Right, and those affiliated with the Right will be hounded and barred from x, y, and z…. Stay tuned.
With Dems in the White House and controlling both Houses, the radical left will rule and democracy is dead in the USA. The Supreme Court, where Trump was fortunate to appoint a few conservative judges, might at least attempt to preserve free speech (and thought)…
This is not to instill a sense of hopelessness – quite the opposite. Hashem is pushing us against the wall so that we will know that we have no one to turn to but our Father in Heaven. Have no fear. We need to connect with Him, the only Power who has any control – the עילת העילות וסיבת הסיבות – The sole Cause of all happenings and the Reason behind all outcomes.
Of course it’s legal, private companies can have whatever policies they want (basically). If your favorite restaurant changes its menu, you can choose to keep going there, go to a different restaurant, or stay home and cook.
Signal is more secure and privacy conscious, albeit less feature rich at this time. Let’s not make the same mistake twice – choose Signal.
what is if someone doesn’t have a Facebook account?
@Rt:
Incorrect. A PRIVATE bakery can not refuse a gay couples request for a wedding cake. A PRIVATE store in Williamsburg is NOT allowed put up a sign “requesting” their patrons dress modestly. Private/ First Ammendment rights only applies to the Woke left. Sure, ask Simon & Schuster.
Telegram is known to be a haven for illegal as well as inappropriate content, for those considering, DO NOT download telegram