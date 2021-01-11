Police Disperse Minyan in Beitar and Talmud Torah in Modi’in Illit For Covid-19 Violations

During a raid on a Talmud Torah that opened its doors to students on Sunday, the police arrested five men from the Peleg Yerushalmi in the city of Modi’in Illit. At the same time, violence erupted between Mispallelim and police officers at a Shul on Darchei Ish Street in Beitar Illit, following an attempt by the police to shut down a Minyan inside the shul.

A spokesperson for the police issued a statement which said: “Following reports that were received regarding students learning in a Talmud Torah in Modi’in Illit, police officers were sent to the school who found dozens of students inside the building. As the officers attempted to find the director of the school and order him to disperse the classes of students, dozens of men arrived and began an altercation with the officers at the scene.”

A news team that was at the location was also attacked and while police attempted to rescue them and extricate them from the crowd, the gathered Charedi men blocked the road, damaged a passing bus, and caused severe damage to police cruisers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)