Trump Accepts Some Responsibility For Capitol Riot In Conversation With McCarthy

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told House Republicans Monday that President Donald Trump bears some blame for last week’s deadly Capitol riots and has accepted some responsibility, according to multiple media reports.

McCarthy’s remarks came during a House GOP-wide conference call – their first meeting since a mob of pro-Trump rioters assaulted the Capitol building and left five people dead in an attempt to halt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. McCarthy also told members that he urged Trump to call up Biden and congratulate him for his win.

