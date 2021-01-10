COVID-19 caused Kallah to create this video

Brothers and sisters,

This letter is being written while tears flow through my eyes.

My father suffered from COVID-19. He unfortunately died and left me and my siblings as yesomim.

Since then, our house was not the same. There was unrest and sadness.

I am going to be married shortly and I do not even have a gown to walk down the aisle. I have no money and I am desperate.

Please do not let me be ashamed on the day of my wedding!

My father is looking down from shomayim and I am sure that he will advocate on your behalf for taking care of his yesoma.

Please be kind and help me pay for my wedding.

I will bl”n daven for you.

Thank you.

Beruria

