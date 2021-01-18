NOW THIS: Rep. James Clyburn Calls For Making ‘Black National Anthem’

“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” a civil rights hymn that speaks to the faith and resilience of African Americans, was sung for the first time in 1900 at the height of segregation and lynching.

A century later, Rep. James Clyburn is introducing a bill in Congress to make it the official national hymn, alongside the national anthem.

“To make it a national hymn, I think, would be an act of bringing the country together. It would say to people, ‘You aren’t singing a separate national anthem, you are singing the country’s national hymn,'” the South Carolina Democrat told USA Today. “The gesture itself would be an act of healing. Everybody can identify with that song.”

Clyburn is the House Democratic Whip and the highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress.

